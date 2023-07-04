LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by 68 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.0% of them.
- Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (26.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (43.8%), including six multi-run games (8.2%).
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.271
|AVG
|.285
|.400
|OBP
|.424
|.505
|SLG
|.409
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|18
|21/22
|K/BB
|36/31
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.96 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts through 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 26-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 40th, 1.061 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th among qualifying pitchers this season.
