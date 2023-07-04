On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.414) this season, fueled by 68 hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks third and he is 62nd in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 73 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.0% of them.

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (12.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (26.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (43.8%), including six multi-run games (8.2%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 38 .271 AVG .285 .400 OBP .424 .505 SLG .409 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 10 RBI 18 21/22 K/BB 36/31 0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings