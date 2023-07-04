Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .239.
- Pederson has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (8.0%).
- In 14.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 48.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.269
|AVG
|.210
|.356
|OBP
|.379
|.500
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|15/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (5-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.