Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .239.

Pederson has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (8.0%).

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 48.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .269 AVG .210 .356 OBP .379 .500 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 15/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

