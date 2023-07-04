Joc Pederson -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Pederson has four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .239.
  • Pederson has gotten a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (8.0%).
  • In 14.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pederson has picked up an RBI in 38.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 48.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 26
.269 AVG .210
.356 OBP .379
.500 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
4 HR 4
17 RBI 13
15/11 K/BB 29/18
0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Mariners allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Gilbert (5-5) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1).
