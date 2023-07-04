J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 75 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

Davis has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (28.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (24 of 78), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 30 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 37 .264 AVG .301 .362 OBP .358 .388 SLG .522 10 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 36/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

