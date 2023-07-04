J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis has 75 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Davis has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (24 of 78), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 30 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.301
|.362
|OBP
|.358
|.388
|SLG
|.522
|10
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|29
|36/19
|K/BB
|47/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
