J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on July 4 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

  • Davis has 75 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .283 with 25 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 26th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
  • Davis has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this season (62.8%), with multiple hits on 22 occasions (28.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 78), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Davis has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this season (24 of 78), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 30 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 37
.264 AVG .301
.362 OBP .358
.388 SLG .522
10 XBH 15
3 HR 7
16 RBI 29
36/19 K/BB 47/11
1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Gilbert (5-5) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 92 1/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers.
