Giants vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 4
Both the San Francisco Giants (46-39) and Seattle Mariners (41-42) will look for another strong showing from hitters on a roll when the teams match up on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park. Blake Sabol is on a two-game homer streak for the Giants, and Tom Murphy has also homered in two games in a row for the Mariners.
The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Logan Gilbert (5-5) for the Mariners.
Giants vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn
- The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.
- He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 3.50, a batting average against of .188 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert
- Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 92 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
- Gilbert is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.
- Gilbert is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.
- He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.
- The 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
