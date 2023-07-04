Both the San Francisco Giants (46-39) and Seattle Mariners (41-42) will look for another strong showing from hitters on a roll when the teams match up on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET, at Oracle Park. Blake Sabol is on a two-game homer streak for the Giants, and Tom Murphy has also homered in two games in a row for the Mariners.

The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Logan Gilbert (5-5) for the Mariners.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn

The Giants will send Winn to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, throwing six innings and giving up two earned runs.

He has pitched in four games this season with an ERA of 3.50, a batting average against of .188 and 6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts over 92 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 26-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings over 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.

Gilbert is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Gilbert is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

He has not made an appearance yet in 2023 that he did not allow at least one earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.19), ninth in WHIP (1.061), and 27th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.