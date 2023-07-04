Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (41-42) on Tuesday, July 4, when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (46-39) at Oracle Park at 4:35 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8 runs.

Giants vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert - SEA (5-5, 4.19 ERA) vs Keaton Winn - SF (0-1, 3.50 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Giants and Mariners matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Giants (-105), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Giants win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.D. Davis hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won 29 out of the 54 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have a 29-25 record (winning 53.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners went 3-3 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have come away with 23 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 16-16 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Giants vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+225) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +450 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.