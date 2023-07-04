Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Keaton Winn on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 406.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.264 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Winn will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away - -

