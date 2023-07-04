How to Watch the Giants vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 4
Ty France and the Seattle Mariners square off against the San Francisco Giants and starter Keaton Winn on Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 102 home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 406.
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.325).
- The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.02 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.264 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Winn will take to the mound for the Giants, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing three hits against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Chris Bassitt
|6/30/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/1/2023
|Mets
|L 4-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Justin Verlander
|7/2/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|David Peterson
|7/3/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bryan Woo
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Bryce Miller
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
