Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (46-39) and the Seattle Mariners (41-42) facing off at Oracle Park (on July 4) at 4:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Giants.

The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Logan Gilbert (5-5) for the Mariners.

Giants vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 19, or 48.7%, of those games.

This season San Francisco has won 23 of its 45 games, or 51.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

San Francisco has scored 406 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule