Giants vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (46-39) and the Seattle Mariners (41-42) facing off at Oracle Park (on July 4) at 4:35 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Giants.
The probable pitchers are Keaton Winn (0-1) for the Giants and Logan Gilbert (5-5) for the Mariners.
Giants vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 39 times this season and won 19, or 48.7%, of those games.
- This season San Francisco has won 23 of its 45 games, or 51.1%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- San Francisco has scored 406 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Keaton Winn vs Chris Bassitt
|June 30
|@ Mets
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 1
|@ Mets
|L 4-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
|July 2
|@ Mets
|L 8-4
|Ross Stripling vs David Peterson
|July 3
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|-
|Keaton Winn vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bryce Miller
|July 7
|Rockies
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
|July 9
|Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland
|July 14
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
