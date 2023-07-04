The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .218 with nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Crawford has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%), with multiple hits on five occasions (8.9%).

In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 16 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .183 AVG .250 .277 OBP .317 .280 SLG .391 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 27/10 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings