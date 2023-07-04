The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .218 with nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Crawford has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%), with multiple hits on five occasions (8.9%).
  • In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • In 16 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 28
.183 AVG .250
.277 OBP .317
.280 SLG .391
4 XBH 9
2 HR 2
11 RBI 12
27/10 K/BB 25/9
2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Gilbert (5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 40th, 1.061 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
