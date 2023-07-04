Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .218 with nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Crawford has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this season (51.8%), with multiple hits on five occasions (8.9%).
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 30.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.183
|AVG
|.250
|.277
|OBP
|.317
|.280
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|27/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (5-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 92 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 4.19 ERA ranks 40th, 1.061 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.