Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .250 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- In 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.
- He has scored in 19 of 57 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.241
|AVG
|.259
|.286
|OBP
|.351
|.434
|SLG
|.459
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Woo (1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander went five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
