The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .250 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

In 54.4% of his games this season (31 of 57), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Flores has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.

He has scored in 19 of 57 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .241 AVG .259 .286 OBP .351 .434 SLG .459 8 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

