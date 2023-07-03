Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of those games.
- In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.266
|AVG
|.278
|.314
|OBP
|.337
|.461
|SLG
|.414
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|16
|34/6
|K/BB
|43/9
|7
|SB
|11
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.37 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.