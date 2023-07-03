On Monday, Thairo Estrada (.238 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Mets.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco in slugging percentage (.434) thanks to 28 extra-base hits.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.9% of his 69 games this year, with at least two hits in 30.4% of those games.

In 11.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Estrada has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with more than one RBI five times (7.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 50.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 14.5%.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .266 AVG .278 .314 OBP .337 .461 SLG .414 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 16 34/6 K/BB 43/9 7 SB 11

Mariners Pitching Rankings