The San Diego Padres (38-46) and Los Angeles Angels (45-41) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series defeat to the Reds, and the Angels a series loss to the Diamondbacks.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Blake Snell (4-7) to the mound, while Jaime Barria (2-3) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Padres vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (4-7, 3.31 ERA) vs Barria - LAA (2-3, 3.10 ERA)

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will hand the ball to Snell (4-7) for his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 3.31 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .199.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh consecutive quality start.

Snell has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jaime Barria

Barria gets the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.10 ERA and 40 strikeouts over 49 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.10, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .227 batting average against him.

Barria does not have a quality start so far this season.

Barria will try to pick up his fourth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 2.9 innings per appearance.

He has had 11 appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

