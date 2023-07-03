Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Monday, Joc Pederson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is batting .245 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.
- Pederson has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (18.4%).
- He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.284
|AVG
|.210
|.372
|OBP
|.379
|.527
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|13/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .244 against him.
