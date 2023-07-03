On Monday, Joc Pederson (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is batting .245 with four doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Pederson has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 14.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (38.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (18.4%).

He has scored in 49.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.2%.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .284 AVG .210 .372 OBP .379 .527 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 13/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings