J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 74 hits, batting .284 this season with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 24 games this year (31.2%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.264
|AVG
|.301
|.365
|OBP
|.358
|.384
|SLG
|.522
|9
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|29
|35/19
|K/BB
|47/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- Woo makes the start for the Mariners, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.