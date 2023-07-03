The San Francisco Giants, including J.D. Davis (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 74 hits, batting .284 this season with 24 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 57th in the league in slugging.

Davis has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (13.0%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 24 games this year (31.2%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 37 .264 AVG .301 .365 OBP .358 .384 SLG .522 9 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 35/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings