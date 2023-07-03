The San Francisco Giants (46-38) and Seattle Mariners (40-42) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Mets, and the Mariners a series win over the Rays.

The probable pitchers are Logan Webb (7-7) for the Giants and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Giants vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.67 ERA) vs Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (7-7) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.67, a 5.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.133 in 17 games this season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryan Woo

The Mariners will send Woo (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

In five games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 4.37 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.

So far this season, Woo has not registered a quality start.

Woo will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.4 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five appearances this season.

