Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (7-7) will make his 18th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Rockies Jun. 7 5.1 8 4 4 3 2

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.

He has a .272/.327/.434 slash line on the season.

Estrada brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with an RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 2 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Mets Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .246/.308/.413 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .267/.332/.401 so far this season.

France has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and an RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 1 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

