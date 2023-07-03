Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Mariners on July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Julio Rodriguez and others are available when the San Francisco Giants host the Seattle Mariners at Oracle Park on Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
Giants vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Webb Stats
- The Giants' Logan Webb (7-7) will make his 18th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 17 starts this season.
- Webb has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.67), 22nd in WHIP (1.133), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
Webb Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|5
|5
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 23
|7.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|2
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 12
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 7
|5.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Estrada Stats
- Thairo Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 15 walks and 31 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 18 bases.
- He has a .272/.327/.434 slash line on the season.
- Estrada brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with an RBI.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 43 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He has a slash line of .246/.308/.413 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 22 doubles, seven home runs, 19 walks and 36 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .267/.332/.401 so far this season.
- France has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .174 with a double and an RBI.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jul. 1
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
