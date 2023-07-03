LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (46-38) clash with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (40-42) in the series opener at Oracle Park on Monday, July 3. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET.

The Giants have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+115). The total is 7 runs for the contest.

Giants vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (7-7, 3.67 ERA) vs Bryan Woo - SEA (1-1, 4.37 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Giants' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Giants (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Giants vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 19 (50%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 10-12 (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Giants have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have been victorious in nine, or 36%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Giants vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Austin Slater 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +425 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.