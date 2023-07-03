How to Watch the Giants vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
Bryan Woo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Oracle Park against Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Mariners Player Props
|Giants vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 100 total home runs.
- San Francisco's .409 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.
- The Giants are 14th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (401 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Giants rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Giants' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.
- San Francisco's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- The Giants average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.263).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Webb has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Webb will try to prolong an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).
- He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Trevor Richards
|6/29/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Keaton Winn
|Chris Bassitt
|6/30/2023
|Mets
|W 5-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/1/2023
|Mets
|L 4-1
|Away
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Justin Verlander
|7/2/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|David Peterson
|7/3/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bryan Woo
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Bryce Miller
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.