Bryan Woo takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Monday at Oracle Park against Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 100 total home runs.

San Francisco's .409 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Giants are 14th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (401 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants rank 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Giants' 9.7 strikeouts per game are the second-most in the majors.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

The Giants average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.263).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Logan Webb (7-7) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.67 ERA and 106 strikeouts through 110 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Webb has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Webb will try to prolong an 18-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland

