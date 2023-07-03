Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodriguez on Monday.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this game.

Giants vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -140 +115 7.5 +100 -120 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 19 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (50%).

San Francisco has a 10-12 record (winning 45.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

San Francisco has played in 84 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-40-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 23-19 18-22 28-16 34-30 12-8

