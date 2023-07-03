Monday's game features the San Francisco Giants (46-38) and the Seattle Mariners (40-42) matching up at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Giants according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on July 3.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (7-7) for the Giants and Bryan Woo (1-1) for the Mariners.

Giants vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 19 (50%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 10-12 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 401 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Giants Schedule