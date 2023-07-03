On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .221.

In 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has driven home a run in 17 games this season (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .188 AVG .250 .283 OBP .317 .288 SLG .391 4 XBH 9 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings