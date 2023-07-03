Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Brandon Crawford (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryan Woo. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has nine doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .221.
- In 52.7% of his games this season (29 of 55), Crawford has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (9.1%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 7.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 55), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has driven home a run in 17 games this season (30.9%), including more than one RBI in 7.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.5%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.188
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.317
|.288
|SLG
|.391
|4
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (85 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.37 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .244 batting average against him.
