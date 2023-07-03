Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .347.

Slater has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with more than one hit seven times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this year (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .324 AVG .371 .405 OBP .405 .459 SLG .457 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings