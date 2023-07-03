Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mariners - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:31 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Austin Slater -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 3 at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .347.
- Slater has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with more than one hit seven times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 28 games played this season, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Slater has driven in a run in seven games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this year (32.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|.324
|AVG
|.371
|.405
|OBP
|.405
|.459
|SLG
|.457
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 85 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Woo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.37 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.37, with 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
