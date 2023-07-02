Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .248.
- In 53.6% of his games this year (30 of 56), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%).
- In 19 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.241
|AVG
|.256
|.286
|OBP
|.337
|.434
|SLG
|.463
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|14/10
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson (2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 7.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.