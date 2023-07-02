The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores has nine doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while batting .248.

In 53.6% of his games this year (30 of 56), Flores has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has driven in a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%).

In 19 games this year (33.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .241 AVG .256 .286 OBP .337 .434 SLG .463 8 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 14/10 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings