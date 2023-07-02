Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.
- Estrada has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|36
|.266
|AVG
|.278
|.314
|OBP
|.335
|.461
|SLG
|.418
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/6
|K/BB
|42/9
|7
|SB
|11
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 7.00 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .319 batting average against him.
