The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

David Peterson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Estrada has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.8%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 34 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .266 AVG .278 .314 OBP .335 .461 SLG .418 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 15 34/6 K/BB 42/9 7 SB 11

Mets Pitching Rankings