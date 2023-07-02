J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (73) this season while batting .285 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.
- Davis has picked up a hit in 47 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 76), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.3% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), with two or more runs five times (6.6%).
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|36
|.264
|AVG
|.305
|.365
|OBP
|.363
|.384
|SLG
|.527
|9
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|28
|35/19
|K/BB
|45/11
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson (2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.00, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .319 batting average against him.
