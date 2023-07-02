On Sunday, J.D. Davis (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco in total hits (73) this season while batting .285 with 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 59th in the league in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 47 of 76 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 76), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.3% of his games this year, Davis has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38.2% of his games this season (29 of 76), with two or more runs five times (6.6%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .264 AVG .305 .365 OBP .363 .384 SLG .527 9 XBH 14 3 HR 7 16 RBI 28 35/19 K/BB 45/11 1 SB 0

