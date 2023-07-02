The New York Mets (37-46) host the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The probable starters are David Peterson (2-6) for the Mets and Ross Stripling (0-2) for the Giants.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (2-6, 7.00 ERA) vs Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ross Stripling

The Giants will send Stripling (0-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.88 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 6.88 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing batters.

Stripling has not registered a quality start so far this season.

Stripling will try to collect his fourth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.5 innings per appearance.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Ross Stripling vs. Mets

He will face off against a Mets offense that ranks 21st in the league with 655 total hits (on a .238 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .398 (20th in the league) with 103 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

In 3 1/3 innings over one appearance against the Mets this season, Stripling has a 5.4 ERA and a 2.1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .375.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: David Peterson

Peterson (2-6) will take the mound for the Mets, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 7.00 and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .319 in nine games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in nine starts this season.

Peterson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

David Peterson vs. Giants

The Giants are batting .249 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .409 (13th in the league) with 99 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Giants to go 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and seven RBI in five innings this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.