The New York Mets host the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Pete Alonso and others in this game.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Estrada Stats

Thairo Estrada has put up 78 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.326/.437 so far this season.

Estrada enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 1

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

David Peterson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Peterson Stats

David Peterson (2-6) will take the mound for the Mets, his 10th start of the season.

He has one quality starts in nine chances this season.

Peterson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in nine chances this season.

Peterson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers Jun. 27 6.0 5 0 0 5 3 at Nationals May. 15 5.0 9 6 6 5 2 at Reds May. 9 3.1 7 4 4 4 2 vs. Braves Apr. 28 5.0 5 4 4 6 1 at Giants Apr. 22 5.0 7 7 7 8 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 60 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 30 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .217/.311/.505 slash line on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 1 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 19 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (70 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .225/.305/.450 so far this season.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Giants Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 28 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 27 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

