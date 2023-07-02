Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (37-46) will host LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at Citi Field on Sunday, July 2, with a start time of 7:10 PM ET.

The Giants are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-125). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Giants vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: David Peterson - NYM (2-6, 7.00 ERA) vs Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.88 ERA)

Giants vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 27, or 50.9%, of the 53 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mets have gone 23-25 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (47.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and finished 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (59%) in those contests.

This year, the Giants have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Giants vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Austin Slater 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Thairo Estrada 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 2nd Win NL West +400 - 3rd

