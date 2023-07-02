The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor will take on Patrick Bailey and the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 99 home runs.

San Francisco is 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.

The Giants' .249 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 397.

The Giants have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.7 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.254 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Ross Stripling (0-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw three innings, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In five starts this season, Stripling has not yet earned a quality start.

Stripling has made three starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has made 10 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Blue Jays W 3-0 Away Ryan Walker Kevin Gausman 6/28/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Away Logan Webb Trevor Richards 6/29/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away Keaton Winn Chris Bassitt 6/30/2023 Mets W 5-4 Away Alex Cobb Carlos Carrasco 7/1/2023 Mets L 4-1 Away Anthony DeSclafani Justin Verlander 7/2/2023 Mets - Away Ross Stripling David Peterson 7/3/2023 Mariners - Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners - Home Alex Cobb Bryce Miller 7/7/2023 Rockies - Home Anthony DeSclafani Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies - Home - Connor Seabold

