The New York Mets and Francisco Lindor will take the field against the San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada at Citi Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Giants have -105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (59%) in those contests.

San Francisco is 16-15 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving San Francisco have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 38 of 83 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 23-18 18-21 28-16 34-30 12-7

