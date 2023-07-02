Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (37-46) taking on the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (2-6) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.

The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 59%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

Giants Schedule