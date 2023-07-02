Giants vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (37-46) taking on the San Francisco Giants (46-37) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Mets, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send David Peterson (2-6) to the mound, while Ross Stripling (0-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mets 6, Giants 5.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Mets vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Giants Player Props
|Mets vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Mets vs Giants
|Mets vs Giants Odds
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 contests.
- The Giants have been victorious in 23, or 59%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- San Francisco scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (397 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Blue Jays
|W 3-0
|Ryan Walker vs Kevin Gausman
|June 28
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Logan Webb vs Trevor Richards
|June 29
|@ Blue Jays
|L 2-1
|Keaton Winn vs Chris Bassitt
|June 30
|@ Mets
|W 5-4
|Alex Cobb vs Carlos Carrasco
|July 1
|@ Mets
|L 4-1
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Justin Verlander
|July 2
|@ Mets
|-
|Ross Stripling vs David Peterson
|July 3
|Mariners
|-
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Bryce Miller
|July 7
|Rockies
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Connor Seabold
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.