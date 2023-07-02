Bryce Johnson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bryce Johnson returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against David Peterson and the New York MetsJuly 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 22 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.
Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryce Johnson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryce Johnson At The Plate
- Johnson is hitting .163 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Johnson has a base hit in seven of 17 games played this year (41.2%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Johnson has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.129
|AVG
|.250
|.156
|OBP
|.333
|.161
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will send Peterson (2-6) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .319 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.