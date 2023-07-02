Bryce Johnson returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against David Peterson and the New York MetsJuly 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 22 against the Padres) he went 0-for-3.

Bryce Johnson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryce Johnson At The Plate

Johnson is hitting .163 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Johnson has a base hit in seven of 17 games played this year (41.2%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Johnson has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Bryce Johnson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 8 .129 AVG .250 .156 OBP .333 .161 SLG .500 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 12/1 K/BB 3/2 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings