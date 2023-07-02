Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on July 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .220 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI four times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.188
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.313
|.288
|SLG
|.386
|4
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|12
|26/10
|K/BB
|23/8
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (2-6) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.00, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .319 against him.
