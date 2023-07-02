Brandon Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .179 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on July 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .220 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.

In 51.9% of his 54 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (7.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had at least one RBI in 31.5% of his games this season (17 of 54), with more than one RBI four times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29.6% of his games this year (16 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .188 AVG .250 .283 OBP .313 .288 SLG .386 4 XBH 8 2 HR 2 11 RBI 12 26/10 K/BB 23/8 2 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings