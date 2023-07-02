Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .357.
- In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this year (25.9%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 27 games so far this year.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|.324
|AVG
|.394
|.405
|OBP
|.412
|.459
|SLG
|.485
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|7/5
|K/BB
|13/1
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (110 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.00 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 7.00 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .319 to his opponents.
