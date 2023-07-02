The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Slater? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .357.

In 55.6% of his 27 games this season, Slater has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (25.9%), Slater has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in nine of 27 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 11 .324 AVG .394 .405 OBP .412 .459 SLG .485 3 XBH 1 1 HR 1 6 RBI 5 7/5 K/BB 13/1 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings