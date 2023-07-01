Zamir White: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Zamir White is set to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Zamir White Injury Status
White is currently not on the injury report.
Zamir White 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|17 CAR, 70 YDS (4.1 YPC), 0 TD
|0 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Zamir White Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|7.00
|451
|103
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|51.17
|261
|66
|2023 ADP
|-
|190
|59
Other Raiders Players
Zamir White 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Cardinals
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Broncos
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Chiefs
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Texans
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Jaguars
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Colts
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|2
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Rams
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Patriots
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Chiefs
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
