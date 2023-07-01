Walker Kessler's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +20000. For more stats and info on this Utah Jazz player, continue reading the article.

Walker Kessler DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +20000 (24th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Walker Kessler 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Points 8.7 182 Rebounds 8.3 174 Assists 0.9 19 Steals 0.4 9 Blocks 2.8 58 FG% 58.2% 82-for-141 3P% 15.4% 2-for-13

Walker Kessler's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors

Utah Jazz at Toronto Raptors Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: SportsNet, KJZZ

