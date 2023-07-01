UNLV 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The 2023 win total established for the UNLV Rebels, six, indicates it's going to be a poor year.
Looking to place a futures bet on UNLV's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!
UNLV Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|6
|+115
|-140
|46.5%
Bet on UNLV's win total this season now with BetMGM!
Rebels' 2022 Performance
- UNLV averaged 352.3 yards per game on offense last season (98th in FBS), and it ranked 72nd defensively with 382.3 yards allowed per game.
- Offensively, UNLV ranked 89th in FBS with 215.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 71st in passing yards allowed per contest (226.5).
- UNLV was 4-2 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.
- The Rebels were winless as underdogs (0-6), but they went 5-1 as favorites.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UNLV's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Aidan Robbins
|RB
|1,009 YDS / 9 TD / 84.1 YPG / 4.8 YPC
23 REC / 125 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG
|Doug Brumfield
|QB
|1,898 YDS (64.3%) / 10 TD / 5 INT
261 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 21.8 RUSH YPG
|Ricky White
|WR
|51 REC / 619 YDS / 4 TD / 51.6 YPG
|Kyle Willams
|WR
|36 REC / 473 YDS / 4 TD / 39.4 YPG
|Austin Ajiake
|LB
|76 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Adam Plant Jr.
|DL
|37 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK
|Jeffae Williams
|DB
|35 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Elijah Shelton
|LB
|31 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Rebels' Strength of Schedule
- Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Rebels will be playing the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.
- UNLV is playing the 97th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year).
- UNLV's schedule includes five games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and four against squads that had less than four wins).
UNLV 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Bryant
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Michigan
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Vanderbilt
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ UTEP
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Hawaii
|September 30
|-
|-
|7
|@ Nevada
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Colorado State
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|@ Fresno State
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|@ New Mexico
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Wyoming
|November 10
|-
|-
|12
|@ Air Force
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|San Jose State
|November 25
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.