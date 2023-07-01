The 2023 win total established for the UNLV Rebels, six, indicates it's going to be a poor year.

UNLV Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6 +115 -140 46.5%

Rebels' 2022 Performance

UNLV averaged 352.3 yards per game on offense last season (98th in FBS), and it ranked 72nd defensively with 382.3 yards allowed per game.

Offensively, UNLV ranked 89th in FBS with 215.0 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 71st in passing yards allowed per contest (226.5).

UNLV was 4-2 at home last year, but they won only one game away from home.

The Rebels were winless as underdogs (0-6), but they went 5-1 as favorites.

UNLV's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Aidan Robbins RB 1,009 YDS / 9 TD / 84.1 YPG / 4.8 YPC

23 REC / 125 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 10.4 REC YPG Doug Brumfield QB 1,898 YDS (64.3%) / 10 TD / 5 INT

261 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 21.8 RUSH YPG Ricky White WR 51 REC / 619 YDS / 4 TD / 51.6 YPG Kyle Willams WR 36 REC / 473 YDS / 4 TD / 39.4 YPG Austin Ajiake LB 76 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK / 2 INT Adam Plant Jr. DL 37 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 8.0 SACK Jeffae Williams DB 35 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Elijah Shelton LB 31 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK

Rebels' Strength of Schedule

Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Rebels will be playing the 100th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

UNLV is playing the 97th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its MWC opponents' combined win total last year).

UNLV's schedule includes five games against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (two against teams with nine or more wins and four against squads that had less than four wins).

UNLV 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Bryant September 2 - - 2 @ Michigan September 9 - - 3 Vanderbilt September 16 - - 4 @ UTEP September 23 - - 5 Hawaii September 30 - - 7 @ Nevada October 14 - - 8 Colorado State October 21 - - 9 @ Fresno State October 28 - - 10 @ New Mexico November 4 - - 11 Wyoming November 10 - - 12 @ Air Force November 18 - - 13 San Jose State November 25 - -

