The UNLV Rebels carry +1600 odds to win the MWC title in 2023, which ranks them sixth in the conference. Check out the stats below, if you're looking to make a futures wager on their futures odds.

Want to bet on any of UNLV's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

UNLV Mountain West Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mountain West Conference Championship Odds: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160)

+1600 (Bet $10 to win $160) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on UNLV's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

UNLV 2023 Schedule

In terms of difficulty, based on its opponents' combined win total last season, UNLV will face the 100th-ranked schedule this year. The Rebels will face teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that had nine or more victories and squads that picked up fewer than four wins last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Bryant September 2 1 - @ Michigan September 9 2 - Vanderbilt September 16 3 - @ UTEP September 23 4 - Hawaii September 30 5 - @ Nevada October 14 7 - Colorado State October 21 8 - @ Fresno State October 28 9 - @ New Mexico November 4 10 - Wyoming November 10 11 - @ Air Force November 18 12 - San Jose State November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.