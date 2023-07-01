Tyrion Davis-Price: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Tyrion Davis-Price is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Tyrion Davis-Price Injury Status
Davis-Price is currently listed as active.
Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|34 CAR, 99 YDS (2.9 YPC), 0 TD
|2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD
Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|9.90
|427
|97
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|22.79
|370
|101
|2023 ADP
|-
|439
|112
Other 49ers Players
Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|14
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|9
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|8
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
