Tyrion Davis-Price is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the San Francisco 49ers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Tyrion Davis-Price Injury Status

Davis-Price is currently listed as active.

Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 34 CAR, 99 YDS (2.9 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Tyrion Davis-Price Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 9.90 427 97 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 22.79 370 101 2023 ADP - 439 112

Other 49ers Players

Tyrion Davis-Price 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 Seahawks 14 33 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Chiefs 2 4 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Commanders 9 30 0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Raiders 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 8 27 0 0 0 0

