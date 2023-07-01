The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Trevon Moehrig and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a tilt versus the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Trevon Moehrig Injury Status

Moehrig is currently listed as active.

Trevon Moehrig 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 55 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Trevon Moehrig 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 7 Texans 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 8 @Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 10 Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 1.0 5 0 1 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 4 0 1

