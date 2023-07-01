Thairo Estrada -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 67 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Estrada has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (50.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .266 AVG .279 .314 OBP .337 .461 SLG .422 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 15 34/6 K/BB 41/9 7 SB 11

Mets Pitching Rankings