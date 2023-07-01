Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Mets - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thairo Estrada -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .440, fueled by 28 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 49th in batting average, 82nd in on base percentage, and 74th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Estrada has picked up a hit in 73.1% of his 67 games this season, with at least two hits in 31.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Estrada has had an RBI in 22 games this season (32.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (50.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.266
|AVG
|.279
|.314
|OBP
|.337
|.461
|SLG
|.422
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|15
|34/6
|K/BB
|41/9
|7
|SB
|11
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 110 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Verlander (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
