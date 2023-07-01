Peruse Hawkins' stats in the piece below.

Tayler Hawkins Injury Status

Hawkins is currently not listed as injured.

Tayler Hawkins 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 4 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other 49ers Players

Tayler Hawkins 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 Rams 0.0 0.0 4 1 1

