Tashaun Gipson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 campaign kicks off for Tashaun Gipson when the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Tashaun Gipson Injury Status
Gipson is currently listed as active.
Tashaun Gipson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|61 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 5 INT, 8 Pass Def.
Tashaun Gipson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|1
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 12
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2
|2
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
