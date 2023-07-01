Talen Horton-Tucker's odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award are +15000. For more stats and info on this Utah Jazz player, scroll down.

Talen Horton-Tucker DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +15000 (18th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $15000)

Talen Horton-Tucker 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 28 Points 11.4 318 Rebounds 2.7 75 Assists 4.5 126 Steals 1.1 30 Blocks 0.4 11 FG% 41.6% 119-for-286 3P% 33.9% 37-for-109

Talen Horton-Tucker's Next Game

Matchup: Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons

Utah Jazz at Detroit Pistons Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSDET, KJZZ

