Talanoa Hufanga: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Talanoa Hufanga and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Talanoa Hufanga Injury Status
Hufanga is currently not listed as injured.
Talanoa Hufanga 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|95 Tackles (5 for loss), 2 Sacks, 4 INT, 9 Pass Def.
Talanoa Hufanga 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Bears
|0
|2
|11
|1
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0
|1
|6
|0
|2
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Seahawks
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 17
|@Raiders
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Divisional
|Cowboys
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
