At +10000, Talanoa Hufanga is a long shot to bring home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 28th-best in the NFL.

Talanoa Hufanga 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Talanoa Hufanga Insights

Last year Hufanga posted 95 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and four interceptions in 17 games.

Offensively, the 49ers ranked 13th in the NFL with 226.8 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 20th in passing yards allowed per contest (222.9).

San Francisco ranked eighth in rushing yards last year (138.8 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game.

All 49ers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Christian McCaffrey +8000 (22nd in NFL) +1500 (3rd in NFL) Nick Bosa +20000 (41st in NFL) +1100 (4th in NFL) Deebo Samuel +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Brock Purdy +4000 (14th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) George Kittle +25000 (47th in NFL) +15000 (61st in NFL) Fred Warner +4000 (15th in NFL) Talanoa Hufanga +10000 (28th in NFL) Arik Armstead +20000 (51st in NFL) Brandon Aiyuk +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Mitchell +25000 (112th in NFL)

