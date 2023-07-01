Shea Theodore 2023-24 NHL Norris Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.
Shea Theodore's Norris Trophy Odds
- Norris Trophy Odds: +6600 (13th in NHL)
Shea Theodore 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Time on Ice
|22:16
|467:41
|Goals
|0.2
|4
|Assists
|0.7
|14
|Points
|0.9
|18
|Hits
|0.2
|4
|Takeaways
|0.5
|10
|Giveaways
|0.6
|13
|Penalty Minutes
|0.0
|0
Shea Theodore's Next Game
- Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
