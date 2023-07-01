Might the Vegas Golden Knights' Shea Theodore win the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy (NHL's top defenseman)? We've got stats and information to help you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +6600.

Shea Theodore's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +6600 (13th in NHL)

Shea Theodore 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Time on Ice 22:16 467:41 Goals 0.2 4 Assists 0.7 14 Points 0.9 18 Hits 0.2 4 Takeaways 0.5 10 Giveaways 0.6 13 Penalty Minutes 0.0 0

Shea Theodore's Next Game

Matchup: Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning

Vegas Golden Knights at Tampa Bay Lightning Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN,SCRIPPS,ESPN+

