The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Samuel Womack and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Samuel Womack Injury Status

Womack is currently not listed as injured.

Is Womack your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Samuel Womack 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Womack and the San Francisco 49ers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other 49ers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Samuel Womack 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 1 2 Week 16 Commanders 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Cardinals 0.0 1.0 1 0 0 Wild Card Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.