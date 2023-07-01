Samuel Womack: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Samuel Womack and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a contest versus the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Samuel Womack Injury Status
Womack is currently not listed as injured.
Samuel Womack 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|15 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Samuel Womack 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|1
|2
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
