Sam Darnold's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Sam Darnold Injury Status

Darnold is currently not on the injury report.

Sam Darnold 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 82-for-140 (58.6%), 1,143 YDS (8.2 YPA), 7 TD, 3 INT 26 CAR, 106 YDS, 2 TD

Sam Darnold Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 86.32 160 32 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 28.64 339 38 2023 ADP - 468 50

Sam Darnold 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 12 Broncos 11 19 164 1 0 3 3 1 Week 14 @Seahawks 14 24 120 1 0 4 30 0 Week 15 Steelers 14 23 225 1 0 2 2 0 Week 16 Lions 15 22 250 1 0 6 19 1 Week 17 @Buccaneers 23 37 341 3 1 5 20 0 Week 18 @Saints 5 15 43 0 2 6 32 0

