Sam Darnold: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Sam Darnold's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Sam Darnold Injury Status
Darnold is currently not on the injury report.
Sam Darnold 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|82-for-140 (58.6%), 1,143 YDS (8.2 YPA), 7 TD, 3 INT
|26 CAR, 106 YDS, 2 TD
Sam Darnold Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|86.32
|160
|32
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|28.64
|339
|38
|2023 ADP
|-
|468
|50
Other 49ers Players
Sam Darnold 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 12
|Broncos
|11
|19
|164
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|14
|24
|120
|1
|0
|4
|30
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|14
|23
|225
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|15
|22
|250
|1
|0
|6
|19
|1
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|23
|37
|341
|3
|1
|5
|20
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|5
|15
|43
|0
|2
|6
|32
|0
