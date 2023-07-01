Ross Dwelley: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Ross Dwelley and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Ross Dwelley Injury Status
Dwelley is currently not on the injury report.
Ross Dwelley 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|5 TAR, 3 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD
Ross Dwelley Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|16.50
|381
|69
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|13.13
|454
|85
|2023 ADP
|-
|916
|139
Ross Dwelley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|38
|1
|Week 4
|Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|1
|1
|56
|0
