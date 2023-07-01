The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Ross Dwelley and the San Francisco 49ers opening the year with a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Ross Dwelley Injury Status

Dwelley is currently not on the injury report.

Ross Dwelley 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 3 REC, 105 YDS, 1 TD

Ross Dwelley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 16.50 381 69 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 13.13 454 85 2023 ADP - 916 139

Other 49ers Players

Ross Dwelley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 2 1 11 0 Week 2 Seahawks 1 1 38 1 Week 4 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Rams 1 1 56 0

