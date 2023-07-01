Roderic Teamer is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders square off against the Denver Broncos in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Roderic Teamer Injury Status

Teamer is currently not on the injured list.

Roderic Teamer 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Roderic Teamer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

